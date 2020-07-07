Kenya: Pastor Burale - I Was Scared, Angry and Devastated When I Tested Positive

7 July 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Renowned motivational speaker and Pastor Robert Burale on Monday afternoon announced that he had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Pastor Burale made the revelation via Facebook, saying that he had to wait for President Uhuru Kenyatta to give his speech before he could share the sad news.

TESTED POSITIVE

"Last week Wednesday I (after recording an FB program that airs of Fridays) was struggling to breath and rushed to Nairobi Hospital where I was tested for Covid-19 and I tested positive," he said.

He was immediately taken to isolation within Nairobi Hospital.

He said he was really scared, but was relieved to learn that his daughter was okay and Covid-19 free.

Pastor Burale said that as he walked into the isolation rooms, he was shocked to see old men fighting for their lives.

"Well ladies and gentlemen, still in shock, you are taken to a treated lift. It opens for you and you are briefed. When the lift opens you will find somebody waiting for you. I found a gentleman dressed in the full PPE. (This I only see in movies). He immediately calmed me down and walked me to the bed. As I walked through I saw grown men fighting for their lives. I was scared," Burale said.

NOT A JOKE

He said he is responding positively to medication and he hopes that he will walk out of the hospital fine.

"For two days I fought for my life under the great care of the doctors and nurses at Nairobi Hospital... I saw the hand of God... my progress is good... my vitals are responding well," he said.

"For anyone who thinks this thing is a joke... may the Lord have mercy on you... I gathered courage and called a few people who have tirelessly prayed for me... and sent encouraging messages."

Mr Burale further advised Kenyans to take care as no one is safe from the pandemic. He also revealed that he cannot pinpoint where he got the deadly virus from.

"Please guys be careful... where did I get it ? Your guess is as good as mine... I wish I knew... I have seen the doctors and nurses work so hard to keep people alive... please remember these frontline warriors in prayer... encourage them," he said.

