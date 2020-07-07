Rwanda: Gatsibo - RPF Cadres Construct Rwf130 Million Office

7 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)

Cadres of RPF-Inkotanyi in Gatsibo District are set to inaugurate offices in the city of Kabarore as part of events lined up to celebrate the 26th anniversary of the liberation struggle.

The building, worth more than Rwf130 million, was a contribution from the cadres.

Emmanuel Munyaburanga, a 67-year-old cadre from Rwimbogo Sector, said every cadre contributed depending on their capacity, and the achievement shows that they are proud to be part of the transformative era of the country under RPF-Inkotanyi.

Munyaburanga is now a mosle farmer in Rwimbogo Sector, and he attributes his accomplishments to the leadership of RPF and President Paul Kagame, "who loves Africans in general and Rwandans in particular."

He grows maize on 12 hectares and banana on three hectares. He also has modern breed cattle in a 25-hectare farm.

Gatsibo District Mayor Richard Gasana, who is also RPF chairperson in the district, said that they celebrate 26 years of Rwanda's liberation by liberating themselves from renting.

"RPF-Inkotanyi is not just people, it is actions," he noted.

Gasana said the building will be inaugurated on July 11.

