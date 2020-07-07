Nigeria: Sports Enthusiasts Hike Against Rape Pandemic in Abuja

A Non-Governmental Organisation in Nigeria, FAME Foundation has organized an outdoor exercise tagged 'Hiking Against Rape', to campaign against the rape pandemic which has tripled in number since COVID-19 lockdown.

The organisers said hiking against rape, a Play it, Dream it, initiative of the NGO, is aimed at using physical exercise to drive a cause, hoping it will create sustainable changes in the society.

Convener of the exercise, and founder of the organisation, Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, said, "As at June 15, 2020, Nigeria has recorded a total number of 717 rape cases, according to a data provided by the Nigerian Police Force, hence, the campaign against rape.

"As we are unable to do much at this time than to campaign against rape, through means that will be safe and also accessible to everyone to hear our voices at this time, we decided to hike with few people under strict observation of the social distancing rules for outdoor events.

"Rape is a crime, it is traumatizing and we called for stricter measures against rapists in Nigeria," she concludes.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of FCT Football Association, Adam Mouktar Mohammed said that research has shown that 93% of these sex crimes are perpetrated by those within a victim's circle.

"This often starts from the home and so we have to be vigilant and watchful in schools and offices," he cautioned.

Tpl Mustapha Mubdiyu, a speaker at the exercise also stressed on the need for parents to educate their children on sex education.

"There is a lot of work to be done by parents. They should always enlighten their children on sexual abuse, sexual harassment, sex organs and its functions, the rights and wrongs, associated with it," he advised.