Nigeria: Sports Enthusiasts Hike Against Rape Pandemic in Abuja

7 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

A Non-Governmental Organisation in Nigeria, FAME Foundation has organized an outdoor exercise tagged 'Hiking Against Rape', to campaign against the rape pandemic which has tripled in number since COVID-19 lockdown.

The organisers said hiking against rape, a Play it, Dream it, initiative of the NGO, is aimed at using physical exercise to drive a cause, hoping it will create sustainable changes in the society.

Convener of the exercise, and founder of the organisation, Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, said, "As at June 15, 2020, Nigeria has recorded a total number of 717 rape cases, according to a data provided by the Nigerian Police Force, hence, the campaign against rape.

"As we are unable to do much at this time than to campaign against rape, through means that will be safe and also accessible to everyone to hear our voices at this time, we decided to hike with few people under strict observation of the social distancing rules for outdoor events.

"Rape is a crime, it is traumatizing and we called for stricter measures against rapists in Nigeria," she concludes.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of FCT Football Association, Adam Mouktar Mohammed said that research has shown that 93% of these sex crimes are perpetrated by those within a victim's circle.

"This often starts from the home and so we have to be vigilant and watchful in schools and offices," he cautioned.

Tpl Mustapha Mubdiyu, a speaker at the exercise also stressed on the need for parents to educate their children on sex education.

"There is a lot of work to be done by parents. They should always enlighten their children on sexual abuse, sexual harassment, sex organs and its functions, the rights and wrongs, associated with it," he advised.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.