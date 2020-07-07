Nigeria: Quadri Sends Emotional Parting Message to Sporting Clube De Portugal

7 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

Africa and Nigeria's number one table tennis player, Aruna Quadri has penned an emotional parting message to his former club Sporting Clube de Portugal.

After spending over five years at the club, the poster boy of Nigerian table tennis signed a five year deal with a German Bundesliga club, TC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell.

He will be the only African competing in the German elite league this year after Egypt's Omar Assar quit Borussia Dusseldorf to move to France.

In the message, Quadri expressed gratitude to the president of Sporting Clube de Portugal, medical team, fans of the club as well as his team mates.

Saying Portugal would remain home away from home for him, he maintained that his stay in the country would forever linger in his memory.

"One more time, we are champions of Portugal. After good 5 years playing for Sporting clube de Portugal, yesterday was my last match with the club and very happy with my stay with the club.

"I want to say thanks to doctors, president, physiotherapists, teammates, coaches and club fans and supporters from sporting clube de Portugal for the unlimited support.

"Portugal thank you for everything, for me Portugal is home away from home and Portugal gives me everything," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.