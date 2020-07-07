Nigeria: Quadri Sends Emotional Parting Message to Sporting Clube De Portugal

Africa and Nigeria's number one table tennis player, Aruna Quadri has penned an emotional parting message to his former club Sporting Clube de Portugal.

After spending over five years at the club, the poster boy of Nigerian table tennis signed a five year deal with a German Bundesliga club, TC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell.

He will be the only African competing in the German elite league this year after Egypt's Omar Assar quit Borussia Dusseldorf to move to France.

In the message, Quadri expressed gratitude to the president of Sporting Clube de Portugal, medical team, fans of the club as well as his team mates.

Saying Portugal would remain home away from home for him, he maintained that his stay in the country would forever linger in his memory.

"One more time, we are champions of Portugal. After good 5 years playing for Sporting clube de Portugal, yesterday was my last match with the club and very happy with my stay with the club.

"I want to say thanks to doctors, president, physiotherapists, teammates, coaches and club fans and supporters from sporting clube de Portugal for the unlimited support.

"Portugal thank you for everything, for me Portugal is home away from home and Portugal gives me everything," he said.