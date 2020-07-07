Malawi: Chewa King, Ngode Chief Pay Courtesy Call On President Chakwera

Zambia-based Chewa King His Majesty Kalonga Gawa Undi on Monday paid a courtesy call on President Lazarus Chakwera in Lilongwe after his formal inauguration as the country's new Head of State.

Gawa Undi--the paramount chief of the Chewa people in Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia-- met President Chakwera at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) after he has been inaugurated in scaled down event, following a last-minute change from a Bingu National Stadium event in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

About 100 people attended the swearing-in at Kamuzu Barracks.

After the event, President Chakwera, who is yet to move to State House as he is operating from his private residence in Area 6, preceded to BICC where he held audiences with foreign and local dignitaries.

Speaking in an interview after meeting President Chakwera, the Chewa King said he was pleased to have witnessed the inauguration of the new leader.

"I actually came to say congratulation to the new President Chakwera. His election marks the beginning of a new era for the country," said the Chewa King.

Gawa Undi said rebuilding a better Malawi is a challenging task for President Chakwera, his Vice President , Dr. Saulos Chilima and the Tonse Alliance, giving the level of poverty and unemployment in the country.

But the Gawa Undi strongly supports believes that under the new leadership, Malawi will experience improved democratic governance, civil liberties and socio-economic progress.

Chakwera in his inaugural speech said he cannot develop the country alone, and will meet with opposition leaders every three months to listen to alternative ways of running government affairs.

Chewa Heritage Foundation (Chefo) chairperson, Professor Kanyama Phiri, said he was grateful with His Majesty Gawa Undi's visit to President Chakwera.

Among others, President Chakwera also met in audience with Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga, the Ngonde supreme leader.