Malawi: Chewa King, Ngode Chief Pay Courtesy Call On President Chakwera

6 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma

Zambia-based Chewa King His Majesty Kalonga Gawa Undi on Monday paid a courtesy call on President Lazarus Chakwera in Lilongwe after his formal inauguration as the country's new Head of State.

Gawa Undi--the paramount chief of the Chewa people in Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia-- met President Chakwera at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) after he has been inaugurated in scaled down event, following a last-minute change from a Bingu National Stadium event in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

About 100 people attended the swearing-in at Kamuzu Barracks.

After the event, President Chakwera, who is yet to move to State House as he is operating from his private residence in Area 6, preceded to BICC where he held audiences with foreign and local dignitaries.

Speaking in an interview after meeting President Chakwera, the Chewa King said he was pleased to have witnessed the inauguration of the new leader.

"I actually came to say congratulation to the new President Chakwera. His election marks the beginning of a new era for the country," said the Chewa King.

Gawa Undi said rebuilding a better Malawi is a challenging task for President Chakwera, his Vice President , Dr. Saulos Chilima and the Tonse Alliance, giving the level of poverty and unemployment in the country.

But the Gawa Undi strongly supports believes that under the new leadership, Malawi will experience improved democratic governance, civil liberties and socio-economic progress.

Chakwera in his inaugural speech said he cannot develop the country alone, and will meet with opposition leaders every three months to listen to alternative ways of running government affairs.

Chewa Heritage Foundation (Chefo) chairperson, Professor Kanyama Phiri, said he was grateful with His Majesty Gawa Undi's visit to President Chakwera.

Among others, President Chakwera also met in audience with Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga, the Ngonde supreme leader.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.