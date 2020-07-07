Malawi: Tanzania Veep Hails Chakwera's Resolve to Root Out Corruption in Malawi

6 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Tanzania's Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan says Malawi has set an exemplary maturity of democracy for Africa and that President Lazarus Chakwera's resolve to root out corruption is admirable.

Speaking to journalists after attending President Chakwera's inauguration ceremony at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe, Suluhu Hassan hailed Chakwera's resolve to fight corruption and submission to following the country's constitutional processes, provisions, and institutions that are designed to ensure that the President and Vice President are always at their best.

She then called for peace, unity and hard work in efforts to rebuild the country.

"This is your country and no one can build Malawi except yourself. And we are your neighbour and always ready to support you," she said.

Chakwera in a speech that was broadcast on national television said Malawi must rid itself of corruption.

"We must clear the rubble of impunity, for it has left our governance institutions in ruins," he said.

He said all Malawians must work to build a new nation free from maladministration which the country has endured 26 years while his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was in the opposition.

"It is no secret that we have had one administration after another shifting its post to the next election, promising prosperity but delivering poverty; promising nationalism but delivering division; promising political tolerance but delivering human rights abuses; promising good governance but delivering corruption; promising institutional autonomy but delivering state capture," Chakwera said.

Chakwera said this left the country in ruins, so his first task will be clearing the rubble of corruption, laziness and donor dependency.

He urged Malawians to work because time is up for free loaders and noise makers.

"We have a country to build and not a moment to waste. So, let's all get to work."

Chakwera was first sworn in as Malawi's sixth president on June 28 after the announcement that he defeated immediate past president Peter Mutharika in rerun elections. Monday's ceremony was the formal inauguration.

