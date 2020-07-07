Malawi Legend Maduka Appointed Celtic Head Coach

6 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Malawi's football legend John Maduka has been appointed new head coach for South Africa's Absa Premier Soccer League ((PSL) side Bloemfontein Celtic.

This will be Maduka's first key coaching job since retiring from playing football.

"Bloemfontein Celtic confirms the appointment of John Maduka of the club and we have promoted Abram 'Wire' Nteo as the new assistant coach with Simon Gopane still as the goalkeeper coach and they will work hand-in-hand with John Maduka," said the club in a statement.

The club says it is optimistic that the Malawian and his backroom staff will bring results at the club as they already have a cordial relationship.

"They've all got a good working relationship as they played together at the club."

Maduka, a former Silver Strikers FC players, spent five years at Bloemfontein Celtic as a player and made 118 appearances before retiring in 2009.

