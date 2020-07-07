Malawi: Senator Moi Delivers Goodwill Message to Chakwera - Urges for Stronger Kenya-Malawi Ties

Kenyan senator Gideon Moi on Monday paid a courtesy call to newly-elected president, Lazarus Chakwera in Lilongwe after attending his inauguration ceremony at Kamuzu Barracks.

Moi, representing President Uhuru Kenyatta, led a high-powered delegation to Malawi to deliver congratulatory message to Chakwera who was first sworn in as Malawi's sixth president on June 28 after who defeating incumbent, Peter Mutharika, in a hotly contested repeat election.

Monday's ceremony was the formal inauguration.

Speaking after meeting Chakwera at Bingu Internationall Conference Centre (BICC), Moi said he delivered a message of congratulations from Kenyan leader .

" The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta asked me to convey his warmest congratulations on President Chakwera's well-deserved victory," Moi told Nyasa Times.

He said Kenya and Malawi enjoy warm and historical ties dating back to pre-independence times, facilitated by shared aspirations for growth and development, and a strong Pan-Africanist spirit traced back to the work done by the founding fathers of the two Republics, the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and the late Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

Moi said President Kenyatta urges that said that, the strong bond of friendship, historical bilateral ties and a shared vision for progress should form the bedrock of the renewed Kenya-Malawi relations during Chakwera's tenure in office.