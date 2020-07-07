Tanzania: Crdb Offers Big Loan Interest Cut to Women Entrepreneurs

6 July 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By By Alex

Dar es Salaam — CRDB Bank Plc is cutting its lending rates for women entrepreneurs' loans by 10 percentage points.

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange-listed lender will now be charging an annual lending interest rate of 14 percent on the holders of its Malkia Account, a drop of 10 percentage points from the previous 24 percent, the bank has said.

The Malkia Account is designed to help women to meet their financial obligations and personal goals, including in investment, education, business and healthcare.

The bank has since launched a special campaign known as Fanikisha Zaidi na CRDB Malkia in a deliberate move that seeks to empower women economically.

Speaking during a recent event to launch Fanikisha Zaidi na CRDB Malkia, the CRDB Bank's managing director, Mr Abdulmajid Nsekela, said the bank was doing everything possible to turn women into active participants in Tanzania's economic growth endeavours.

The Deputy Speaker of the just-concluded 11th Parliament, Dr Tulia Ackson, graced the event.

Also Read

Talks over Uganda-Tanzania crude oil pipeline deal to start soon

Why affordability of smartphones crucial in Covid-19 Fight

Earnings from forex trade dive as Covid-19 bites

"When you visit any of our branches, just look for a malkia rafiki (a friendly queen) and she will help you on how to start your way to success," Mr Nsekela said.

He said malkia rafiki were experts who were well versed with what it takes for women to succeed in their development goals. Speaking at the event, Dr Ackson termed the interest rate decrease as a 'major boost' to women entrepreneurs.

"This will reduce the burden that women entrepreneurs face in their loan repayments.

It will leave them with cash which they can invest in their businesses and thus up their chances of succeeding," she said.

The initiatives being undertaken by the bank, said Dr Ackson, were vital in aiding Tanzania to meet aspirations as outlined in the United Nations backed 2030 Sustain-able Development

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.