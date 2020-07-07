Kenya: Govt Extends Ban on Political, Social Gatherings for a Further 30 Days

6 July 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The government has extended the ban on political and social gatherings for a further 30 days in measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

During his widely anticipated national address on Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta also disappointed revelers who were hoping that bars would be declared open.

"The restriction of the operation of bars to 'take-away' only, and the restrictions on the number of persons who can attend weddings and funerals is extended for a further period of 30 days," he stated.

Restrictions on the number of persons who can attend weddings and funerals have also been extended for a further period of 30 days.

Social and public gatherings were banned in March, days after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country. Experts say the ban has greatly contributed to the containment of the virus, with Kenya having registered over 7,000 confirmed cases in a period of 3 months since the first local case was announced.

Funerals and weddings have been limited to close family members. Religious activities are now done online.

So as to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the country, the President said the adjusted nationwide curfew timings starting at 9pm to 4am will remain in force for another 30 days so as to give Kenyans the opportunity to work a full day.

