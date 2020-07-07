Uganda: Four New Cities Lack Piped Water

6 July 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Stephen Otage

Kampala — The Ministry of Local Government has said it is beginning to plan the creation of standard social amenities in the seven new cities, which became operational last week.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Mr Ben Kumumanya, the permanent secretary, said they could not create the social amenities in the new cities before their boundaries had been created and certified.

"Apart from Hoima and Mbarara cities, we had to know which town council, sub-county or township accepted to be part of the new cities. This was a voluntary exercise. Whoever wanted to join the city, we asked them to go back and make a resolution and their own request but not us to force them," he said.

Mr Kumumanya explained that all the programmes and projects, which have been going on in the newly absorbed townships, town councils and sub-counties, will continue running but the planning for the new cities in their entirety starts this month.

In an interview on Thursday, Dr Chris Ebal, the chairperson of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) Board, said even before the operationalisation of the new cities, they had already envisaged the need to create new water and sewerage systems there.

He said this is the reason NWSC constructed and rehabilitated water treatment plants in Lira, Jinja and Arua cities.

Dr Ebal said Mbarara and Masaka cities have a project under design to pump water from Lake Victoria through Rakai District. This water, he said, will also supply Isingiro District. He said the construction of the project will start next year.

He said the water supply system for Fort Portal City requires augmentation with boreholes, adding that they plan to construct a water treatment plant on River Mpanga. Dr Ebal said the corporation was forced to construct a new water treatment plant for Gulu City at Karuma and currently, they are laying water pipes.

Dr Ebal explained that Mbale City, which is surrounded by towns such as Sironko, Budaka and Butaleja, needs to improve its water supply through a World Bank-funded project aimed at tapping water from Mt Elgon.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.