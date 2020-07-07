Nigeria: Edo Governorship - Dangote Denies Endorsing Obaseki

Popular businessman and industrialist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has refuted reports flying around that he has backed the second term bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

Dangote, in a statement by Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Dangote Group, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, described the report as an "outright falsehood, malicious, irresponsible and mischievous".

"Aliko Dangote is an entrepreneur and business leader whose focus is on development, job creation and philanthropy. He has not endorsed anyone for electoral positions in Edo or any other state of Nigeria.

"We caution the public to ignore claims from any quarter that associate the Dangote name or brand with partisan politics," the statement reads in part.