Africa: Supplementary Budget Puts South Africa On the Edge

opinion

Tito Mboweni's austerity Budget betrays the President's R500bn rescue package -- we need to pull back from the precipice.

A group of 122 economists and policy experts, called the Economists Initiative, and the Budget Justice Coalition (a coalition of important civil society formations) made submissions to Parliament last week in response to the Supplementary Covid-19 Budget tabled by Tito Mboweni on 24 June.

The Economists Initiative took the extraordinary step of calling for Parliament to reject the Budget and send it back for reformulation. The BJC comprehensively critiqued the Budget, and suggested that it was so regressive that it was probably unconstitutional. In their oral submission, the Economists Initiative suggested the Budget was tantamount to committing "economic suicide".

The emergency Budget had been tabled ostensibly to give effect to the R500-billion package announced by the president on 21 April. The package had been widely welcomed as an important start to assist businesses, households and workers, although certain shortcomings had also been identified by the IEJ and others.

The Economists Initiative, BJC, and other submissions laid out how the Budget departed from the R500-billion package and strenuously opposed the brutal austerity package to be introduced over the next two to three...