Zimbabwe: U.S. in U.S.$60.55 Million Donation to Hunger-Stricken Zimbabwe Through WFP

7 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), has donated US$60.55 million through the World Food Programme (WFP) to assist Zimbabwe during its lean season.

In a statement Monday, the US Embassy in Harare said the money will go towards the World Food Programme's (WFP) 2020/21 Lean Season Food Assistance programme for the troubled country.

According to WFP, more than seven million people in Zimbabwe face starvation and are in urgent need of food aid and these include those living in urban areas, a traditionally self-dependent population.

The lean season assistance begins in August and will feed nearly one million people during the peak of the season - from January to April 2021 according to WFP.

Announcing the aid, American Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Brian Nichols said, "The United States remains committed to responding to the humanitarian situation, providing critical food assistance to Zimbabwe's most vulnerable, while responding to the Covid-19 pandemic and maintaining essential services."

In June, USAID announced a US$10 million to ensure that nearly 100 000 people in Zimbabwe's eight urban areas have access to adequate food supplies between July and December 2020.

A few months ago, WFP made an appeal to the international community to donate aid as Zimbabwe was facing its worst food security crisis in a decade.

WFP Country Director and Representative (OIC), Niels Balzer welcomed the donation.

"WFP would like to thank the American people for their generosity and steadfast commitment to the people of Zimbabwe at this critical time. Our Lean Season Assistance programme addresses the urgent food needs of the most vulnerable Zimbabweans, who are facing a triple threat of climate induced drought, economic crisis, and the Covid-19 pandemic," said Balzer.

The Zimbabwean hunger situation has been worsened by the combined effects of failed economic and agricultural policies, corruption, consecutive poor agricultural seasons, the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, and now, the Covid-19 pandemic.

The United States has however, committed itself to remaining the largest bilateral donor of emergency humanitarian assistance in Zimbabwe.

During the 2019/20 lean season, USAID provided more than $86.9 million to reach more than 1.8 million food insecure Zimbabweans in 22 rural districts throughout the country.

Since Zimbabwe's independence in 1980, the United States has invested nearly $3.2 billion in Zimbabwe through projects, including initiatives to increase food security.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.