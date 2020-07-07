South Africa: Second Banyana Banyana Star Finds a New Home in Portugal

Seoposenwe signed for Spanish side Real Betis Balompie on 8 February 2020, making her debut in a 2-1 victory over RC Espanyol the following weekend.

The season was called to an end early due to the Covid-19 global pandemic with Seoposenwe having made three appearances across all competitions.

Now she has found herself a home alongside fellow Banyana Banyana forward Thembi Kgatlana, who is on the books of Benfica.

Seoposenwe was signed with Cindy König as part of preparation for the new season under coach Miguel Santons.

Speaking to her club's website, the Banyana Banyana star had this to say:

"I definitely hope to start well, be in touch with the team and fight for all the trophies. That is the focus, working hard to achieve these goals," she said.

"Liga BPI is a championship with players with a lot of skill and technique. I am excited to be on the pitch and start training and playing with my teammates."

Seoposenwe has signed a two-year deal after seeing out her six-month contract in Spain where she played only three matches - two league games against Espanyol and Royo Vallecano, and a Copa de La Reina clash against Logrono.

Prior to signing in Spain, the South African international was with Gintra Universitetas in Luthuania. During her spell there (where she was joined by Banyana Banyana defender Nothando Vilakazi) she played in the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League, making two appearances and she also helped her side win the 2019 A Lyga Women and Amber Cup titles.

Sporting Braga finished third in the abandoned season. They have released 17 players, making Seoposenwe and Konig the first signings of coach Santos. Their pre-season training started on last week (2 July 2020).

A few days ago, Seoposenwe sent a message of gratitute to Real Betis following her departure, saying she was grateful for the opportunity.

SEOPOSENWE FACTFILE:

Played for JVW FC in the Sasol League in South Africa

Earned a three-year scholarship at Samford University in the USA

Was part of Banyana Banyana squad that played in the maiden FIFA Women's World Cup in France last year

This was her second tournament as she also played in the 2010 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup in Trinidad and Tobago under coach Solly Luvhengo

Played in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games

Was in the squad that finished second at the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations tournament that earned South Africa a spot in France

Was on the books of Lithuanian champions Gintra Universitetas - her first professional move abroad

Second South African woman player to play in Spain after fellow Banyana Banyana international Ode Fulutudilu who was registered with Malaga in 2019

SC Braga Feminino

Sporting Clube de Braga Feminino is a Portuguese women's football team from the city of Braga, Portugal

It is the women's section of SC Braga

They are the current portuguese champions as they won the 2018-19 Campeonato Nacional de Futebol Feminino

Nickname: As Guerreiras do Minho (The Minho Warriors)

Domestic competitions

Campeonato Nacional:

Winners (1): 2018-19

Supertaça de Portugal:

Winners (1): 2018

International Competitions

UEFA Champions League:

Last 32: 2019-20