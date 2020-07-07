Ghana: President Begins Self-Isolation After Exposure to COVID-19

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo / Facebook
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo paid unannounced visits to five voter registration centres.
7 July 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana has begun a two-week self-isolation period after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesman issued a statement late Saturday saying President Akufo-Addo went into isolation on the advice of his doctors after one person in his inner circle tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The statement said the president has tested negative for COVID-19, but "has elected to take this measure out of the abundance of caution".

The West African nation has recorded more than 19,000 positive cases of the novel coronavirus and 117 deaths.

Read the original article on VOA.

