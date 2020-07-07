Nigeria: Govt to Close Third Mainland Bridge for Six Months

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, has said the federal government will close the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos to traffic for six months, beginning from July 24 to enable the government to undertake maintenance work on the surface.

Popoola, however, told THISDAY yesterday that details of the repair work would be announced later.

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is yet to provide traffic control plans, as was the case in the past when the bridge was shut for rehabilitation.

The controller told the FRSC that a meeting of stakeholders would be called soon, according to Corps Public Education Officer at the National Headquarters (RSHQ) Abuja, Mr. Bisi Kazeem.

Popoola also told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), "We want to do maintenance work on Third Mainland Bridge very soon. Most likely on the 24th (of July), we may close it from the 24th of July.

"We are still working out the modalities and when we perfect the traffic management plan we will move to the site.

"Everything being expected for the repairs of the bridge has arrived in the country and that is why we want to start the repairs now."

The 11.8km Third Mainland Bridge starts from Oworonshoki, which is linked to the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and ends at the Adeniji Adele Interchange on Lagos Island.

It was closed to traffic in August 2018 for investigation and other maintenance works had been done in the past to strengthen the joints on the bed.