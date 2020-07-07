Nigeria's COVID-19 Cases Rise By 575 to 29,298

7 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 575 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 29,298 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 123 new cases; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 100; Delta, 58; Edo, 52; Ogun, 42; Katsina, 24; Bayelsa, 23; Rivers, 22; Borno, 19; Plateau and Ondo, 18 each; Oyo, 17; Kwara, 15; Osun, 13; Enugu, nine; Nasarawa, seven; Abia, six; Cross River, five; Kaduna, three; while Ekiti recorded one case.

It said: "Nigeria has recorded 29,286 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 11,828 persons have been discharged, while 654 have died."

