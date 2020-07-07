South Africa: Government Warns Against Inciting Violence

L. Casimiro Matias/Deutsche Welle
Hundreds of Mozambican citizens were repatriated in 2019 following ongoing xenophobic violence in South Africa (file photo).
6 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Government has condemned a social media poster that seeks to sow discord among citizens and foreign nationals in South Africa.

"Government strongly condemns the violence that is mooted and calls on all South Africans to desist from any actions that go against the laws of the country," Government Communication and Information System Director-General, Phumla Williams, said.

Williams said such posters go against the spirit of social cohesion.

"The intention goes against the spirit of social cohesion and attempts to regress the gains we have made as a country. All South Africans should champion a peaceful co-existence and good relations with all who live in South Africa."

Government has called on law enforcement agencies to take the necessary action against those responsible.

"Any attack on property and foreign-owned business are not reflective of who we are as a country and violates the values that we embody. South Africa is a constitutional democracy, which is governed by the laws of the country," Williams said.

The Director-General said South Africa forms an integral part of the African continent.

"In addition to our commitments on the continent, South Africa is also a signatory to the Geneva Protocol on Refugees and remains committed to protecting all foreign nationals in the country. Criminal activity will not be tolerated, as such acts impact negatively on the country's economy and image," Williams said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.