South Africa: COVID-19 Infections Rise to 196 750

6 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa recorded 173 new deaths on Sunday, while the number of new COVID-19 infections has increased by 8 773 to 196 750.

Of the additional fatalities, 71 are from Gauteng, 40 from the Western Cape, 29 Eastern Cape, 21 KwaZulu-Natal, 10 Free State and two Northern Cape -- pushing the death toll to 3 199.

"We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Meanwhile, 1 830 161 tests have been completed since the epidemic and the number of recoveries stands at 93 315.

The Western Cape remains the hardest hit province with 69 531 cases, followed by Gauteng, which is expected to be the epicentre in the next coming days, with 63 404 infections.

The Eastern Cape has 35 648 cases, KwaZulu-Natal 15 146, North West 6 063, Free State 2 553, Mpumalanga 1 965, Limpopo 1 706 and Northern Cape 734.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 11 125 245 cases of COVID-19 globally and 528 204 deaths.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.