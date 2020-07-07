South Africa: COVID-19 Infections Rise to 196 750

South Africa recorded 173 new deaths on Sunday, while the number of new COVID-19 infections has increased by 8 773 to 196 750.

Of the additional fatalities, 71 are from Gauteng, 40 from the Western Cape, 29 Eastern Cape, 21 KwaZulu-Natal, 10 Free State and two Northern Cape -- pushing the death toll to 3 199.

"We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Meanwhile, 1 830 161 tests have been completed since the epidemic and the number of recoveries stands at 93 315.

The Western Cape remains the hardest hit province with 69 531 cases, followed by Gauteng, which is expected to be the epicentre in the next coming days, with 63 404 infections.

The Eastern Cape has 35 648 cases, KwaZulu-Natal 15 146, North West 6 063, Free State 2 553, Mpumalanga 1 965, Limpopo 1 706 and Northern Cape 734.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are 11 125 245 cases of COVID-19 globally and 528 204 deaths.