South Africa: Uber and Afrika Tikkun Supporting Drivers During This Critical Time

The past few months have no doubt devastated many households across South Africa. As lockdown measures were enforced, the economy came to a standstill, meaning independent workers such as Uber drivers and couriers were impacted as cities were forced to stop moving. Mindful of their role to make a change, Uber teamed up with Afrika Tikkun, a non-profit organisation supporting underprivileged communities, to provide drivers and couriers with a one-time food eCoupon to purchase much-needed essentials at their closest Boxer Superstores.

Uber driver, Thulani Shabalala, a married father of three from Spruitview says, "The impact of the lockdown was terrible in ways that I never anticipated. I was making far less than what I normally make and my biggest concern was how I was going to look after my family. I gave the voucher to my wife to purchase all the needed groceries while I continued driving. My wife said the store made the process really easy and time-efficient. I am grateful to Uber for this kind gesture as it really helped keep my family going during this time of need."

The care initiative ran for two weeks and ended officially on 12 June 2020. The initiative was positively received...