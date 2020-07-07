South Africa: Uber and Afrika Tikkun Supporting Drivers During This Critical Time

6 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Uber

The past few months have no doubt devastated many households across South Africa. As lockdown measures were enforced, the economy came to a standstill, meaning independent workers such as Uber drivers and couriers were impacted as cities were forced to stop moving. Mindful of their role to make a change, Uber teamed up with Afrika Tikkun, a non-profit organisation supporting underprivileged communities, to provide drivers and couriers with a one-time food eCoupon to purchase much-needed essentials at their closest Boxer Superstores.

Uber driver, Thulani Shabalala, a married father of three from Spruitview says, "The impact of the lockdown was terrible in ways that I never anticipated. I was making far less than what I normally make and my biggest concern was how I was going to look after my family. I gave the voucher to my wife to purchase all the needed groceries while I continued driving. My wife said the store made the process really easy and time-efficient. I am grateful to Uber for this kind gesture as it really helped keep my family going during this time of need."

The care initiative ran for two weeks and ended officially on 12 June 2020. The initiative was positively received...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.