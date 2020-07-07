Sudan: 'Sudan Has a Unsupportive Community Culture to Deal With the COVID-19 Pandemic'

Khartoum — Sovereign Council member and deputy chairman of the High Committee for Health Emergencies Siddig Tawir said that there is "an unsupportive community culture in Sudan to deal with the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic". The total number of recorded Covid-19 cases in the country is 9,767.

Tawir acknowledged the negative impact of the lockdown on work and lives of the Sudanese people in his speech yesterday on the occasion of the opening of a new isolation centre at Soba Hospital in Khartoum, that cost SDG 120 million ($ 2,2 million*).

"All states of Sudan have been affected by the measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus," he said. "Returning to normalcy requires effective plans."

The Khartoum state Health Emergency Committee recommended to gradually lift the coronavirus precautions. It proposes to ease the curfew from 18.00-6.00 to 13.00-6:00.

The Sudanese Ministry of Health reported 117 new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases as of July 2. Four more people died. The total number of recorded cases in the country is 9,767. At least 608 died, while 4,673 patients recovered.

* USD 1 = SDG 55.1375 at the time of publishing this article. As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily middle US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).

