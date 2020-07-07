Sudan: Government Delegation Visits Darfur Sit-in

6 July 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Nierteti / Khartoum / El Fasher — A delegation from the federal government arrived in Nierteti in Central Darfur this weekend to speak with the demonstrators at the sit-in, where local people protest against insecurity in the area.

The government delegation was headed by Mohamed El Taayshi, member of the Sovereign Council. He was accompanied by the ministers of Justice, Labour and Social Welfare, and Information. The delegation spoke with the demonstratos at the sit-in on Sunday.

Minister of Information Feisal Mohamed Saleh said that the delegation came to Nierteti "to listen to the people with an open heart and mind, in order to reach solutions to their legitimate demands". He stated that "the government views this civilised protest of residents of the area, expressed by organising a peaceful sit-in, with much appreciation and admiration".

The Nierteti sit-in started on Sunday last week.

When travelling to the sit-in in Nierteti, members of resistance committees from other localities suffered a traffic accident. Three people died and more than 35 were injured.

Support from the West Darfur Health Insurance arrived at the sit-in clinic. The Sudanese Doctors Union in the United Kingdom announced its commitment to supporting field clinics in the Nierteti area.

Khartoum

Yesterday, the resistance committees in Khartoum, Omdurman and Khartoum North (Bahri), and several other organisations held a protest vigil in front of the government offices in Khartoum in solidarity with the Nierteti sit-in.

The demonstrators handed a memorandum to the Prime Minister's office, demanding that the demands of the protestors in Nierteti be met, and that the Nierteti sit-in be protected.

Participants in the vigil held banners saying "We are all Nierteti!" and "Security and peace are rightful demands". Other banners presented demands of Nierteti sit-in itself. Slogans were chanted, calling for peace. Another slogan was: "You arrogant racists, all the country is Darfur".

Other solidarity vigils took place in El Ahliya, Beit El Mal, and El Sawra in Omdurman, and Soba West, Arkoweet, El Mamoura, El Riyad, El Taif, El Jereif, El Manshiya, and Soba East in Khartoum.

Protest vigils were also organised in El Fasher and the Abu Shouk camp for the displaced in North Darfur, Tullus in South Darfur, Wad Madani in El Gezira, Port Sudan and Haya in Red Sea state, El Gedaref, and Khashm El Girba in Kassala. Participants in these vigils carried signs expressing their solidarity with the Nierteti sit-in, and demanding a swift implementation of its demands.

