Somalia: Shock As Body of Missing Girl Recovered in Galgadug Region

The body of an eleven-year-old girl who was reported missing 17 days ago has been found at Galgaduud region on Monday.

According to relatives, the young girl identified as Aisha Mohamed Shanle disappeared on June 22 2020.

The body was found by residents who were drawn by a foul smell emanating from where they were digging stones in Firhad town which is under Gidin-Labe town.

"Her hands and legs were tied and later slaughtered, some men who were digging stones discovered the body," said a relative.

Relatives who talked to radio Dalsan said they are suspecting the aunt who the girl was living with before she went missing.

"We feel the girl was tortured and later killed before her body was body dumped and we are suspecting her aunt because the girl complained many times," added the relative.

How the girl was abducted and killed has shocked many in the area.