Liberia: JFK Hospital Apologizes for Privacy Breach of Rep. Sloh

The John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFKMC) has apologized to grieving members of the House of Representatives and the general public over breach of privacy of Rep J. Nagbe Sloh.

The fallen Sinoe County District #2 Representative's photographs went viral on social media on Tuesday upon pronouncement of his death, an error the hospital said constituted a breach of the patient's privacy.

Dr. Jerry Brown, the Chief Medical Director of JFKMC, and Mrs. Dama Yekeson-Koffa, Deputy Chief Medical Director for Administration, on behalf of the hospital apologized and regretted the horrific incident in Session on Monday, July 6.

"We are very sorry that this error occurred and that the privacy of your fallen colleague, Rep. Sloh, was breached," Dr. Jerry Brown said.

Both top officials were strongly warned to adhere seriously to the Patient Private Policy (PPP) and must never allow such privacy breach to ever occur to any patient.

However, before the apology, Dr. Brown told Plenary on Monday that the photos of Representative Sloh were taken allegedly by a man who claimed to be a son of the deceased.

Dr. Brown intimated that though the man introduced himself as George Sloh, after the nurses observed that he had photographed the fallen Representative, they demanded that he delete the photos, which he probably did not do.

"Accordingly, George Sloh promised the nurses that he was going to delete the photographs but later, the photos regretfully went viral on social network," Dr. Brown said.

Montserrado County District# 4 Representative Rustonlyn S. Dennis believes that their colleague was maltreated by nurses as a result of Legislator's inability to increase the salaries of health workers in the country.

But in a sharp response to the allegation against JFKMC, the Deputy Director for Administration, Mrs. Dama Yekeson-Koffa, said Representative Sloh was treated fairly by the nurses contrary to claims by Rep. Dennis that the nurses' action was due to Legislators' inability to increase health workers' salaries.

House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers asserted that the reasons given by the JFKMC are not justifiable on grounds that it is a total violation of the Patient Private Policy something, according to him, which was not adhered to by the nurses.

During his stint in the legislature, the former lawmaker was tough-talking and, on many occasions chided on Speaker Bhofal Chambers for handling sessions in what he thought was a biased manner. In May of this year the late representative called on the Press Union of Liberia to institute a media blackout on Speaker Chambers after he revoked the Capitol Building accreditation of Truth FM's Musa Kanneh.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Not only that, he also campaigned vigorously for the dethronement of Speaker Chambers, but fell short of nine signatures to achieve his quest. He noted at the time that Speaker Chambers was of no help to the President and the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

While in the house, Sloh was a vocal member of the Independent Legislative Caucus, formed to 'restore sanctity' at the House of Representatives, and formed a formidable alliance with the late Representative Adolph Lawrence and Montserrado County District 10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah, which openly called for the removal of Speaker Chambers over allegation of corruption and the Speaker's "inability to lead."

Prior to Sloh's election, he served as the Head of Liberia News Agency.