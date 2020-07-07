Cameroon: Douala - Man Dies in Hotel

6 July 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

A man from North West extraction died recently in a hotel in Douala apparently from a stroke that was poorly handled by a local clinic in Douala. The man, whose names have been withheld, came from Muyuka apparently after suffering a mild strike given that he was breathing heavily. The clinic conducted some test and gave the man an appointment for the next day. So he decided to take a hotel room and spend the night but his case grew worse over night as he died in the helpless arms of his wife who accompanied him for the trip from Muyuka to Douala.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.