Africa: Tunisia Reaffirms Its Commitment to African Integration

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia has reaffirmed its commitment to African integration, based on a comprehensive and progressive vision, where African citizens represent an active force in the world.

On the celebration, on Tuesday July 7, of the first anniversary of the entry into force of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), whose agreement was signed at the summit in Niamey, Niger, Tunisia reiterates its commitment to upholding the integration process, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Monday.

This integration will promote a global and sustainable growth of the African continent, through boosting investment and creating jobs for young Africans, the same document indicated.

Tunisia commends the African Union for the efforts made to address the COVID-19 crisis, the document stresses, adding that this pandemic has shown "the fragility of the economies of several African countries," hence the importance of identifying a comprehensive strategy allowing African countries to overcome economic stagnation.

The 33rd Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government held in Addis Ababa on February 9 and 10, 2020, provided an opportunity to review several issues.

These included the reform of the AU institutions, the establishment of the free trade area in Africa, peace and security issues in the continent and the election of a new Chairperson of the AU for the year 2020.

The AfCFTA is based on the removal of customs barriers between African states, while leaving each country free to implement its trade policy.

Its ultimate objective is to double intra-African trade with an annual profit of about 35 billion dollars by 2021.