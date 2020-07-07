Tunisia: Medenine - Repatriation of Last Tunisians Stranded in Libya

Tunis/Tunisia — Some 311 Tunisians were repatriated from Libya via the Ras Jedir border crossing on Monday, Medenine governor Habib Chaouat said in a statement to TAP.

The returnees were subjected to the health and security measures put in place, including the rapid tests for COVID-19, before being transferred to hotel units in Medenine to spend a one-week mandatory quarantine period, he pointed out.

The same source recalled that 4,000 Tunisians have been repatriated from Libya since the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the closure of borders.