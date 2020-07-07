Somalia: Regional Leaders Set to Meet Over Plans to Postpone Elections, Isolates Federal Government

6 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The stand over plans to postpone elections seems to deepen after leaders of Somalia's federal member states have set a meeting will be on Thursday in Dhusamareb to discuss the upcoming election without the federal government attendance.

On a joint statement, the regional states have decided to at Dhusamareb the capital of Galmudug state after they held a virtual meeting today.

"The regional state presidents will meet at Dhusamareb on the 9th of July to discuss the upcoming elections," read the statement.

This comes after the federal government failed to hold the July 5-8 National Security Meeting called by Farmajo last month following the virtual conference that had been held by the president and the leaders of the regional states.

Puntland and Jubbaland states who are among the 5 federal states of the federal governments boycotted Mogadishu talks accusing the federal government of Somalia of term extension.

The head of the election national board, Halima Ismail Ibrahim said that the earliest election could be held in the country is on March 2021 during her address to the lower house of parliament.

