Tanzania: Police Corner 32 Suspects for Stealing NMB's 2bn/

POLICE in Dar es Salaam are holding 32 suspects including two staff of Security Group of Africa (SGA) in connection with theft of 2.08bn/- belonging to the NMB Bank.

The Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Lazaro Mambosasa, said yesterday that the theft occurred on June 8, this year in the city.

According to Mambosasa, the incident occurred on the day when the suspects were escorting the money to the NMB bank House from Mbezi Beach branch.

According to police report, on the date of the incident, five SGA staff in a Mitsubishi Canter with registration number T853 DPX were signed to deliver the cash to the NMB bank house.

"Instead of delivering the money to the intended destination, the suspects diverted the route and headed to the Temeke area where they abandoned the vehicle," he said.

Mr Mambosasa said the suspects made away with one teller box that had 1.5bn/- leaving three other teller boxes and their weapons.

"The police responded immediately after they were informed of the theft, where on our primary investigation, we spotted the vehicle being abandoned at Temeke area with the remaining cash," he explained.

On its further investigation, the police managed to arrest key players alongside some, who had already travelled upcountry in a bid to escape the arrest, however their attempt went unsuccessful.

He further noted that the suspects then started spending the money with some buying motorcycles and power tillers, adding that the properties have been seized by the force.

This is the second theft of huge money to have faced a financial institution in Dar es Salaam city. The first one occurred in February this year involving looting of 2.275bn/- belonging to NBC bank.

Due to this, the police have warned financial institutions to abstain from using private security companies to escort big amounts of money; instead, they should use the police force.

"This is an instruction from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro and we shall ensure that all institutions are adhering to these directives accordingly.

"Already we have written a letter of notification to all banks in Dar es Salaam, most of them have responded well, and for those who won't adhere to this shall face the law," he pointed out.