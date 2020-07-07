Liberia: Former Vice President Joseph Boakai Installs New Rotary Club of Sinkor Officers

Former Vice President of Liberia H.E. Joseph Boakaiinstalled Pauline S. Kwaboas Presidentof theRotary Club of Sinkor for the year 2020/2021 on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Also installed were Melvin Crawford, vice president; Hannah Berrian, secretary; William Montgomery, treasurer; and Michael Sie, sergeant-at-arms.

The officers will oversee the affairs of the Rotary Club of Sinkor for 2020-2021 along with the directors of committees and the next President- Elect Florence Allen Johnson. The incoming directors are Decontee King-Sackie, club administration, Mildred Cooper Reeves, foundation; C. Gyude Bedell, service projects, Nancy D. Freeman, membership, Musu Deshield Mitchell, public relations, and Rose Macauley, new generation.

The installation ceremony took place via zoom and was witnessed by more than 75 people from Liberia, United States, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Guinea Bissau. Rotary International is a global network of leaders dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges through its 1.2 million members making up 35,000 clubs around the world. The Rotary Club of Sinkor is one of three Rotary organizations in Liberia. The Sinkor Club was chartered in May 2008 and currently has 40 members.

Mr. Christo Forster, District Governor-elect (District 9101), of Sierra Leone, served as the guest speaker. He encouraged the Rotary Club of Sinkor to focus on young people because they are the future of the organization and the country.

In her address, Mrs. Kwabo thanked the Almighty God for giving her the opportunity to lead the Rotary Club of Sinkor. She acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic poses some unique challenges for the club because Rotarians cannot gather due to physical distancing. The club, she said, is determined to overcome those challenges and continue with its humanitarian work under the theme for 2020/2021: "Rotary Opens Opportunities."

Mrs. Kwabo pledged to increase the Rotary Club's impact in communities through service projects focusing on education, health, water and sanitation, disease prevention and maternal child health during her tenure. The club will also expand its reach, diversify its membership, and strengthen collaboration with other clubs in Liberia. The outreach expansion will target young people between ages 12-17, Ms. Kwabo said.

"We will think outside the box and try to be innovative and improvise where necessary in the post-COVID-19 environment," she said. "No project is too small.'

She urged Rotarians to take advantage of the opportunities to build their leadership skills through the Rotary online Learning Center.

"Rotary creates the possibilities to enrich ourselves with leadership and service skills while improving our communities," she said. "We must improve ourselves with Rotary values. I am of the conviction that Rotary provides opportunities to strengthen our leadership, help put service ideas into action, and improve the lives of those in need."

The Rotary Club of Sinkor usually meets every Wednesday at Corina Hotel in Sinkor. Meeting time is 6:00 - 7:30 pm. During this pandemic, the meetings are held online.

NEWS REPORTER

Alphonso Toweh

Alphonso been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters. Mr. Toweh holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution.