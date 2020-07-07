Eritrea: President Isaias Held Talks With President Al Sisi

6 July 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki in the afternoon hours of today, 6 July, met and held talks with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt at Al-Ittihadia Palace in Cairo. The two leaders held frank and extensive discussions on bilateral relations and regional developments.

The two sides agreed to promote comprehensive bilateral cooperation. As regards regional development, the two leaders recognized that challenges and tensions are casting their shadow over vast opportunities which remain untapped, despite their undisputed benefits for all countries.

The two leaders agreed to work together to foster mutual understanding and concrete actions to protect the interests of all parties and advance common interests.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab and Ambassador Fasil Gebreselasie on the Eritrean side and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Sameh Shukri, Intelligence Chief, Mr. Abbas Kamel and Minister of Agriculture Mr. Mohammed Marzuq.

