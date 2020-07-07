Sudan: Manis Lauds Role of Regular Forces

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ambassador, Salah Manis the role being played by the regular forces maintain peace and stability in the country.

This came when the minister met, Monday, the Police Director General, police, Ezedeen Al-Sheikh Ali Mansour in the presence of Interior Minister, Lt-General, police, Al-Terifi Idris.

Manis congratulated the newly-appointed Police Director for taking office and reviewed with him the security and criminal situations in the country.

Meanwhile, General, Al-Sheikh thanked the Prime Minister for the confidence, vowing to exert utmost efforts to maintain peace and stability in the country.