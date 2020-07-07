Sudan: Manis - Sudan Keens to Strengthen Relations With Saudi Arabia

6 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ambassador, Omar Manis has renewed Sudan's keenness to strengthen joint cooperation with Saudi Arabia in different fields for the interest of the people of the two countries.

This came when the minister received, Monday, at his office, the Saudi Ambassador to Khartoum, Ali Ben Hassan Jaffar.

The meeting touched on the cooperation relations between the two countries and means for developing hem further, especially, in economic fields.

The ongoing preparations for holding the Joint Saudi-Sudanese Committee, in Khartoum, were also, discussed.

