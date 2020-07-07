Cameroon-European Union Relations - Stakeholders Hold Broad-Based Discussions

External Relations Minister received in audience the Ambassador, Head of European Union Delegation to Cameroon on July 3, 2020.

External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella granted an audience to the Ambassador, Head of the European Union Delegation to Cameroon, Hans-Peter Schadek during which broad-based discussions relating to Cameroon-EU relations were held.

Hans-Peter Schadek, speaking after the audience said they had a wide-range of talks relating to the COVID-19 crisis and the current exit situation to Schengen countries. "I think we had a very good and broad discussion on a range of issues. Much of it was related to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. It was the opportunity to recall the solidarity and commitment of the European Union and our cooperation on this matter. You may have seen that we try to contribute to the Cameroonian response to the COVID-19 crisis," he stated.

With regards to the partial travel suspension to Schengen countries, the Ambassador, Head of the EU Delegation to Cameroon said it is not a complete ban as such given that there are some exceptions such as diplomats, persons residing in Europe who can travel and regain their residences, those for health reasons and persons with particular family situations.

"We also had an exchange regarding exit to the Schengen area in Europe since suspensions are being successively lifted. It is a complex process as many criteria come into play and I had the pleasure to explain to the Minister that this is a process in progress. So every 14 days, criteria would be evaluated so that countries who make good progress in managing the crisis can fall into the category of countries that have the opportunity to be considered on that specific list," he explained.

Minister Mbella Mbella had earlier on July 2, 2020 granted an audience to the Egyptian Ambassador to Cameroon, Medhat Kamal El-Meligy. The Ambassador said together with the Minister, they discussed on bilateral issues between Cameroon and Egypt with the objective of promoting economic development in the two countries. Air flights between Cameroon and Egypt, the Egyptian diplomat stated, also came under discussion.