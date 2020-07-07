Cameroon: Yaounde III Council - Belgium Donates COVID-19 Preventive Kits

The gifts are destined for sub-examination centres of the Ministry of Secondary Education, within the municipality.

The Ambassador of Belgium to Cameroon, Stéphane Doppagne has handed over symbolic gifts to the Yaounde III Council as a sign of solidarity from the people of Belgium to the people of Cameroon in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The gifts which comprise of over 1,200 cubes of Savon and face masks with buckets designed to some 30 sub-examination centres in Yaounde III Sub-division.

Handing over the gifts during a ceremony last Friday July 3, 2020 at the Lycée Général Leclerc in Yaounde, Ambassador Stéphane Doppagne said the people of Belgium have been greatly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic with almost 10,000 deaths. He said, his government is out to assist Cameroon which has been less impacted as far as deaths are concerned but greatly affected economically as many people cannot continue working and even afford face masks which is one of the barrier measures put in place to prevent Covid-19.

That is why the government of Belgium decided to support the plan of actions adopted by the Yaounde III sub-divisional Council mayor who has put in place measures to curb Covid-19 in his municipality particularly in schools.

The Mayor of Yaounde III, Luc Owona said, "with gratitude the council is happy to receive the gifts of solidarity from Belgium, designed for our children." The ceremony is an act of engagement that the Belgian government undertook to help the council continue its sensitization campaigns to curb Covid-19. The gifts, Mayor Owona said, also come to meet the promise he made to students during the examination period. That is, an examination period without Covid-19.

The Divisional Delegate of Secondary Education for the Mfoundi Division, Dr Sidonie Ndemba who received the gifts on behalf of the Minister of Secondary Education said it was timely because they greatly need such gifts. She said her department is in need of such gifts at this moment to curb Covid-19 not only in students, but also amongst teachers and the administrative corps. "We are going to use the gifts to protect our candidates. On behalf of the Minister of Secondary Education, I say thank you to the Mayor of Yaounde III and the Ambassador of Belgium to Cameroon", Dr Sidonie Ndemba noted.