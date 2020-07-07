Cameroon: IRIC - Institution Congratulated for Good Governance

This was during its Steering Committee meeting held on July 3, 2020.

The Director of the International Relations Institute of Cameroon has been congratulated for the good governance of the institution. Steering Committee members congratulated the institution after a meeting on July 3, 2020 for the establishment's efforts in promoting diplomatic and international relations training to students. The meeting dedicated to the examination and subsequent adoption of the management accounts of the institution was chaired by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu, on behalf of the Minister of External Relations, and assisted by the representative of the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education and Chancellor of Academic Orders, Prof. Patrick Abane Engolo in the presence of the Rector of the University of Yaounde II, Prof Adolphe Minkoa She.

IRIC's Director, Salomon Eheth, said Steering Committee members upon adoption of the execution report of the establishment, congratulated the citadel of education on the progress recorded in the field of good governance. "As per the legal dispositions, this Steering Committee meeting was dedicated to the adoption of management accounts of the institution. IRIC was congratulated for good governance for the 2019 academic year and our objective is to continue promoting good governance in this institution which is dedicated to pedagogic and academic research," he stated.

Created in 1971, IRIC is a post-graduate institution that offers training and research in several fields of international relations with studies being a combination of theory and practicals. Besides the lectures, diplomatic forums, symposiums, workshops, round table discussions and current events are an integral part of the programme of students and diplomatic trainees in the institution.