Cameroon: NW/SW Reconstruction, Dev. Plan - Coordination Team Concludes Field Consultation

From 22 to 26 June in North West and 29 June to 3 July in South West, Paul Tasong led his team to the crisis-stricken zone to concert before reconstructing victims' homes.

Freshly from Bamenda (NW Region) where he spent the first lap of his field campaign to soften the ground for the PPRD plan to land, Paul Tasong's team spent the second week (29 June through 3 July, 2020) in Buea, capital of the South West Region taking a broad-based temperature of the idea.

It emerged from the conclusive lap of the PPRD consultations that as a first priority, some 12.000 homes will be constructed in the first two years of the plan to resettle the displaced population who lost their family structures to accidental and deliberate destruction. By this, PPRD will be resettling some 116,000 affected persons in the area and rebuilding the several villages razed among which 99 in the South West Region alone. Still on human capita, some 90.000 persons from the North West and 80,000 in the South West lost their valuable documents to the crisis and will be considered in the PPRD plan to be supported to regain personal documents.

In the area of community facilities, the 44 of the 301 health structures destroyed in the North West and the 39 of 271 in the South West must receive immediate attention from the PPRD plan. Besides, 315 kilometres of road and 26 bridges in the South West alone are begging for quick repairs.

To speak survival, some 100,000 hectares of farm abandoned in the North West and 11 markets destroyed will require urgent attention. To ensure potable water supply some 100 water points in the North West and 225 in the South West will be rehabilitated. For the economy to regain its stance, 14 bridges and 258 kilometres of earth roads for the North West; and 26 small bridges and 315 kilomtres of earth roads are a promise by the PPRD for reconstruction.

Restating the Crisis

Between 2020 and 2022 a wide range of reconstruction and development actions are expected to be undertaken by Cameroon Government in the crisis-stricken North West and South West Regions of Cameroon. This will be to repair the damages of the four-year running armed confrontations between separatists' fighters and government forces in that part of the country. The situation is well known to have stressed the social environment, compromised the physical, psychological, social, and emotional wellbeing of the population as well as dampened their development.

In his attempt to quell the feud, the Head of State and President of the Republic, Paul Biya, called what was styled "Grand National Dialogue" involving the various segments of the Cameroonian society. It happened in Yaounde, Cameroon's capital, from 30 September through 4 October, 2019. As part of the package promised as means to resolve the crisis, a plan to recover, rebuild and eventually develop the embattled area has emerged coined as the Presidential Plan for Reconstruction and Development (PPRD) targeting both Anglophone regions of Cameroon.

To give the plan a face, its National Coordinator and Deputy were named as Paul Njukang Tasong and Donatus Njong, which personalities have been spending sleepless nights to introduce the structure to the population of the affected zone. As such, for the past two weeks, Paul Tasong's team has led a caravan of technicians, communicators and other aides to rebuild confidence in the people and instill belief in the PPRD plan.