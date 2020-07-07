Botswana: Volleyball Star Shifts Focus

Gaborone — Click to see more pictures

Kutlwano Volleyball Club player and spokesperson, Tjiapo Madeluka, will cease playing end of this month.

Madeluka confirmed in an interview that he articulated his intentions through a letter to the club management recently.

The veteran volleyball star, who started playing in 1994, would now focus on mentorship of young players.

He would continue being part of the Kutlwano family albeit in a different role.

Madeluka, who is a nurse by profession, started playing when he was doing standard six at Therisanyo Primary School.

He stated that he joined Victory Seekers in 1996 and in 1999-2000, he was selected in the National Under 19 team.

"I was part of Victory Seekers from 1996 - 2000. From 2000-2011, I joined Kutlwano Volleyball Club and left the club for BDF 6," he said.

The skillful setter said in 2014-2015, he returned to Kutlwano where he played for a year before leaving for Police 6 in 2016.

In 2017, he retracted his steps to Kutlwano.

"I have played for the senior national team since 2003 and have over 50 caps. I have also been the national team captain for three years," he highlighted.

Among his local achievements were being crowned the best setter and best server.

He also emerged as the best setter five consecutive times in Zone 6 Club Championships and Zone 6 national team best setter four times.

"One of my best moments was when Botswana walloped Kenya 3-2, which was a great comeback for the team given how strong Kenya can be," Madeluka added.

He appreciated the position of public relations officer he held at Kutlwano.

He thanked the club for trusting him, adding that he was in good relationship with the management.

He said he was indebted to the club for mentorship, coaching and support throughout his volleyball career.

Madeluka said he also wanted to focus on his business.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>