Sudan: One Killed in Eastern Sudan Tribal Fighting

New Halfa — Fighting erupted between Nuba and Beni Amer tribesmen in New Halfa in Kassala state on Saturday. One person was killed, more than a dozen wounded.

Dozens of homes in the town's districts El Jamhuriya and Kadugli were burned during the violence.

Although the authorities closed the town market and imposed a curfew, the fighting continued on Sunday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that a large security and military force was deployed, blocking the entrances to the town and searching all vehicles.

They pointed out that army reinforcements arrived from Khashm El Girba on Saturday evening. Rapid Support Forces reinforcements arrived that same evening as well.

The Resistance Committees of New Halfa hold the governor and the security committee in Kassala state responsible for the violence. In a statement on Sunday, the Resistance Committees said that the withdrawal of the army on Saturday caused a deterioration of the situation in El Jamhuriya district. This led to the destruction of homes and shops.

They explained that the regular forces refused to interfere when the violence started, because they had not received instructions, and were waiting for reinforcements.

The Resistance Committees called on all Kassala residents to donate blood to save the lives of the victims injured during the violence.

On May 8, people from Nuba tribes in South Kordofan who settled in Kassala and eastern Sudanese Beni Amer and El Habab tribesmen clashed in Kassala. The fighting lasted three days, left eight dead, and more than 80 injured. Following reconciliation efforts by tribal leaders, and the deployment of a government security force to quell the clashes, an uneasy calm returned to Kassala.

