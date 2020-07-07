Sudan: One Killed in Eastern Sudan Tribal Fighting

6 July 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

New Halfa — Fighting erupted between Nuba and Beni Amer tribesmen in New Halfa in Kassala state on Saturday. One person was killed, more than a dozen wounded.

Dozens of homes in the town's districts El Jamhuriya and Kadugli were burned during the violence.

Although the authorities closed the town market and imposed a curfew, the fighting continued on Sunday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that a large security and military force was deployed, blocking the entrances to the town and searching all vehicles.

They pointed out that army reinforcements arrived from Khashm El Girba on Saturday evening. Rapid Support Forces reinforcements arrived that same evening as well.

The Resistance Committees of New Halfa hold the governor and the security committee in Kassala state responsible for the violence. In a statement on Sunday, the Resistance Committees said that the withdrawal of the army on Saturday caused a deterioration of the situation in El Jamhuriya district. This led to the destruction of homes and shops.

They explained that the regular forces refused to interfere when the violence started, because they had not received instructions, and were waiting for reinforcements.

The Resistance Committees called on all Kassala residents to donate blood to save the lives of the victims injured during the violence.

On May 8, people from Nuba tribes in South Kordofan who settled in Kassala and eastern Sudanese Beni Amer and El Habab tribesmen clashed in Kassala. The fighting lasted three days, left eight dead, and more than 80 injured. Following reconciliation efforts by tribal leaders, and the deployment of a government security force to quell the clashes, an uneasy calm returned to Kassala.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.