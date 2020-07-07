Sudan Chief of Police Dismissed

Khartoum — Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok dismissed the Chief of Police and his deputy yesterday. Hamdok appointed Gen Ezzeldin El Sheikh as the new Director General of the Police.

The decision to dismiss Chief of Police Lt Gen Adil Bashayer and his deputy Lt Gen Osman Younes is part of major decisions expected in the two coming weeks, including making changes in the structure and staffing of the police and the security apparatus. The dismissal of several government ministers, and the appointment of civilian governors are among the expected decisions as well.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok asked the acting military governors to continue to function, following the resignation of the military governors of South Darfur, Northern State, and Red Sea state last week. Hamdok said he did not know when he would announce the appointment of civilian governors. Government sources said it is expected to be this week.

On June 30, millions of Sudanese held 'Marches of the Millions' to commemorate the demonstrators killed in the popular uprising since December 2018, and to demand 'corrections to the course of the revolution'. The evening before the marches Prime Minister Hamdok promised to set the transitional period 'back on course'. Appointing civilian governors, dismissing the Chief of Police, and reshuffling the cabinet is all part of that.

