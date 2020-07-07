Cape Verde: Cabo Verde National Day

document

On behalf of the United States, I send my congratulations to all Cabo Verdeans as you celebrate 45 years of independence on July 5.

The United States is proud of its close partnership with Cabo Verde. Our relationship is rooted in more than 200 years of history and a shared commitment to democracy, regional security, and economic prosperity. As you mark this important occasion, the United States re-affirms our commitment to support Cabo Verde's private sector-led development and maritime security efforts. Together, we can further our mutual goals for a safe, stable, and prosperous Africa.

As your nation marks its 45th year of independence, the United States celebrates with you, and we look forward to many more years of friendship and collaboration.