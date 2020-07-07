Cape Verde: Cabo Verde National Day

5 July 2020
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Michael R. Pompeo

On behalf of the United States, I send my congratulations to all Cabo Verdeans as you celebrate 45 years of independence on July 5.

The United States is proud of its close partnership with Cabo Verde. Our relationship is rooted in more than 200 years of history and a shared commitment to democracy, regional security, and economic prosperity. As you mark this important occasion, the United States re-affirms our commitment to support Cabo Verde's private sector-led development and maritime security efforts. Together, we can further our mutual goals for a safe, stable, and prosperous Africa.

As your nation marks its 45th year of independence, the United States celebrates with you, and we look forward to many more years of friendship and collaboration.

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: State Department

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.