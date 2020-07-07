Zimbabwe: Nehanda Statue - Chamisa Blasts Govt Over Poor Priorities

7 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has criticised a government move to erect a memorial statue for First Chimurenga heroine, Ambuya Nehanda when the country should be putting priorities towards building infrastructure.

He was speaking in his e-rally organised by the party on Sunday.

"I heard this government wants to build the statue of the late heroine of the First Chirimurenga, Ambuya Nehanda," Chamisa said.

"It shows that people are wired wrongly. This is inappropriate to build the statue.

"You are telling us that you want to commit state resources to build a statue instead of putting money and effort into building buildings and infrastructure.

"But you are thinking of building a statue, that's wrong priorities!"

Chamisa added: "Our (MDC) government will honour heroes but will not worship any human beings. We will not worship the dead.

"We will honour all our national heroes and that honour will bestowed to those deserving.

"Under our government, heroes will not be selected by a political party but by an independent and impartial body.

"All national heroes from all sectors will be honoured.

"We cannot have a heroes acre of politicians, especially some of the politicians with questionable credentials."

Last week, government reported that work on the Mbuya Nehanda memorial statue had started at the corner of Julius Nyerere Way and Samora Machel Avenue in Harare.

Nehanda was hanged on 27 April 1902.

The Office of the President and Cabinet, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Ministry, department of Public Works, National Archives of Zimbabwe and National Museums and Monuments are running the project.

The long gone but revered spirit medium was among pioneers of resistance against British colonialism in the 19th century.

She and Sekuru Kaguvi were eventually captured and executed by the British.

The legacy of the medium continued to be linked to the theme of resistance, particularly the guerrilla war.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.