Malawi: Dedza/Calomue Border Post Reopened

Dedza — The Dedza/Calomue Border Post which had been closed since April this year has been reopened to carter for cargo vehicles only.

The border post which was closed to curb the spread of Covid-19 and other security reasons was reopened Saturday by the District Commissioner (DC) of Angonia Paul Sebastiano and DC for Dedza, Emmanuel Bulukutu.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) Sebastiano said the border has been reopened for cargo vehicles only to ensure that the economy for both Malawi and Mozambique continue to flourish during amidst Covid-19.

"As neighbours our countries depend on each other in terms of trade that is why the Mozambican government decided to reopen the border to ensure that goods are being transported," Sebastiano sad.

He, therefore, urged all those who will be using the border to ensure that they wear face masks and follow all preventive measures set to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He warned all those who use uncharted routes that the border patrol guards will deal with them severely once caught.

The Mozambican government has since put in place strict security measures to ensure that people do not use uncharted routes to smuggle goods between the two countries.

Dedza DC Emmanuel Bulukutu hailed the good relationship between Malawi and Mozambique saying the economies of both countries depend on each other to flourish.

"The opening of this border will ensure that our economies which have been badly affected by the pandemic should start returning to normal," he said.

Bulukutu said that border officials between the two countries will work together to ensure that use of the official border is enhanced.

He expressed concern that use of unchartered routes denies governments an opportunity to collect taxes hence enhancing the official border posts.

Bulukutu promised to raise awareness among Malawians who will be using the border so that they follow all measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Currently there are 19 recorded Covid-19 cases in Dedza while in the Angonia district of Mozambique there is no recorded case.