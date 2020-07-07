Malawi: Man Arrested for Defiling Seven Girls

7 July 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Sellah Singini

Dedza — Police in Dedza are keeping in custody a 47-year-old man identified as Levison Manyozo for allegedly defiling seven girls.

According to Dedza Police Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Edward Kabango, the girls are aged between 8 and 11 with the oldest in Standard 3 while the youngest is in Standard 1.

The young girls are said to have been defiled at different times.

Kabango said the suspect owns a hawker in the village and has been enticing the little girls with sweets and biscuits whenever they went to buy at his grocery.

"On 2 July, this year, the children were playing together and one of them revealed to her friends that the suspect has been defiling her since last year and that she gets sweets and biscuits in return," Kabango said.

"All the children confessed to each other that they have been defiled by Levison and while they were discussing their ordeals, an elder who was passing by overheard their conversation and the matter was revealed to their parents," he added.

A medical examination conducted at Dedza District Hospital has shown positive results for defilement.

Levison hails from Mkumayani Village in Traditional Authority Kasumbu in Dedza. He will appear in court on Tuesday to answer charges of defilement.

