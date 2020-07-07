Sudan: Al - Tayyishi - Women Participation in Sit-in Evidence of Deeply Rooted Revolution's Values and Goals

6 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Nertati — The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Mohammed Hassan Al-Taayishi, praised the women pivotal role in society, noting to not community development without promoting of women's freedom, preserving their rights, and involving them in political and social decision-making.

During his address, to the sit-in of Nertiti sit-in in front of the headquarters of West Jabal Murra locality, in the state of Central Darfur, he indicated that participation of women in the sit- in broof of effect of the December revolution in the community, commending support of the "Kandakat and Maiarim) to the Nertati sit-in, adding: "I am proud of this participation, which reflects the greatness of women in the Darfurian community."

The member of the Sovereign Council has given directives for the environment protection, and the preservation of natural resources, stressing on the necessity of stopping the illegal cutting of trees and violating the elements of the environment, which is a waste of resources, explaining that if such practices continue that will negatively affect the revenues of production, stressing the resources are the key to the renaissance of all societies and therefore must be preserved.

