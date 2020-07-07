Sudan: Foreign Minister Participates in Arab-Chinese Forum

Khartoum — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asma Mohamed Abdullah, has participated in the works of the 9th session of the Ministerial Meeting of the Arab-Chinese Cooperation Forum today, 9 through video conference, with the participation of the Chinese Foreign Minister, the Secretary General of the Arab League, and the wide participation of Arab foreign ministers.

The meeting which was chaired by the Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chairman of the current session, aims to enhance Arab-Chinese cooperation in various fields and develop its future prospects, in addition to discussing regional developments and the peace process in the region.

The meeting also discussed ways consolidation of efforts to face the corona pandemic and its consequences, and the need for continued cooperation to overcome the repercussions of the pandemic, which represents a challenge that requires countries cooperation.

In her address to the forum, the foreign Minister has praised the distinguished level of Arab-Chinese relations in the diplomatic, economic, commercial and cultural fields, pointing to the Sudan earlier established bilateral relations with China in various fields of cooperation, represented in the oil, energy and infrastructure projects, with the aim to create constructive partnership.

She has extended gratitude of the Sudan's government for China and Arab countries in supporting peace and stability efforts in Sudan, and their joint work for the relieve of debts and raising the Sudan's from the list of countries that sponsor terrorism, extending more thanks to the countries that have supported the country to combat the corona pandemic.

Minister Asma has briefed the ministers on the government's efforts to reform the economy and foreign relations, expressing Sudan's aspiration to establish broader partnerships with China and Arab countries and boost them to wider horizons.

She concluded with expressing the Sudan's supportive stance to the Arab issue, especially the Palestinian cause.

On his part, the Chinese Foreign Minister underlined his country's great concern with the development of the China-Arab strategic partnership, indicating that this meeting would enhance consensus and cooperation between China and the Arab countries, besides the exchange of support on various regional and international issues of common interests.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, underscored keenness of the Arab and Chinese sides strengthening cooperation in the frame of the Forum with the establishment of 15 mechanism in various political, economic, social and cultural fields, noting to China's status as the second largest trading partner of Arab countries, and the signing of 19 Arab countries bilateral agreements with China, as part of the "Belt and Road" initiative launched by the Chinese president in 2013.