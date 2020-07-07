Sudan: Justice Minister - Urgent Decisions to Meet Demands of Nertiti Masses

Nertiti — Justice Minister, Dr. Nasredeen Abdul Bari has affirmed his ministry's concern over the issues of the states, announcing urgent decisions to strengthen the principle of the rule of law including establishment of a General Court in Nertiti and dispatching Prosecutors to the area.

Dr. Abdul Bari, addressing the protestors in Nertiti affirmed the ministry's keenness to establish the judiciary institutions in all the states and localities of Sudan to contribute to control and arrest the infiltrators and criminals and bring them to trial.

He greeted the masses of Nertiti, in Central Darfur State, saying that Jebel Marrah has been a center for resistance in Darfur.