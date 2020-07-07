Sudan: Gamardeen Commends Korean Support to Combat COVID-19

Khartoum — The State Minister for Foreign Affairs Omer Gamaedeen Ismail has commended the generous support extended by South Korea to Sudan to face the challenges of the Transitional Period and it participation in Sudan's Partners Conference which held in Berlin recently.

The minister who received, Monday, the South Korean Ambassador to Sudan affirmed the strong relations between the two countries, referring to the necessity for working to develop the bilateral relations in economic and investment fields.

The minister underlined the positive effect of the Korean investments on Sudanese economy, affirming that the state works to reform and revise laws to create good opportunity in agriculture, industry, infrastructures and IT fields.

The Korean diplomat affirmed the firmness of relations between the two countries, indicating to the Korean support to the Transitional Period and the Germany's desire to promote Sudanese-German ties.