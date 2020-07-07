Sudan: Aisha Mussa Briefed On Overall Situation in N. Kordufan State

Khartoum — The Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Aisha Mussa Al-Saeed, was briefed on the overall situation in North Kordufan State, especially the People's livelihood and citizens' Issues.

During her meeting at her office today, with acting governor of North Kordufan state, Maj. Gen. Al-Sadig Al-Tayeib Abdullah, she discussed the results of her recent visit to the state, and the establishment of a number of service projects in the areas of education, student sitting, and addressing the health problems facing the state.

The acting governor noted in a press statement to his indication to the support provided by the Council of Sovereign, Aisha Mussa to the nursing and elderly's' homes, which included wheelchairs and some assistances for the center's supervisors to enable them carry role in the field of social and the service of the issues of this segment.